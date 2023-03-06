U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Andres Hernandez, combat graphics specialist, Communication Strategy and Operations, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, helps a student with the Exceptional Student Services from the Crane Elementary School District try on a uniform during the Children’s Expo at the installation, March 10, 2023. The event featured performances and educational displays of military aircraft and ground equipment allowing children with special needs to enjoy the Yuma Airshow 2023 in a controlled environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jade K. Venegas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2023 Date Posted: 03.10.2023 19:24 Photo ID: 7676389 VIRIN: 230310-M-GO167-1501 Resolution: 6732x4490 Size: 1.97 MB Location: YUMA, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Crane Elementary visits Yuma Children’s Expo as part of airshow [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Jade Venegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.