Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Crane Elementary visits Yuma Children’s Expo as part of airshow [Image 10 of 13]

    Crane Elementary visits Yuma Children’s Expo as part of airshow

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jade Venegas 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    Students with the Exceptional Student Services from the Crane Elementary School District talk to Sparky, the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma Fire Department mascot, during the Children’s Expo at the installation, Arizona, March 10, 2023. The event featured performances and educational displays of military aircraft and ground equipment allowing children with special needs to enjoy the Yuma Airshow 2023 in a controlled environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jade K. Venegas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 19:24
    Photo ID: 7676387
    VIRIN: 230310-M-GO167-1650
    Resolution: 7637x5094
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crane Elementary visits Yuma Children’s Expo as part of airshow [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Jade Venegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Crane Elementary visits Yuma Children’s Expo as part of airshow
    Crane Elementary visits Yuma Children’s Expo as part of airshow
    Crane Elementary visits Yuma Children’s Expo as part of airshow
    Crane Elementary visits Yuma Children’s Expo as part of airshow
    Crane Elementary visits Yuma Children’s Expo as part of airshow
    Crane Elementary visits Yuma Children’s Expo as part of airshow
    Crane Elementary visits Yuma Children’s Expo as part of airshow
    Crane Elementary visits Yuma Children’s Expo as part of airshow
    Crane Elementary visits Yuma Children’s Expo as part of airshow
    Crane Elementary visits Yuma Children’s Expo as part of airshow
    Crane Elementary visits Yuma Children’s Expo as part of airshow
    Crane Elementary visits Yuma Children’s Expo as part of airshow
    Crane Elementary visits Yuma Children’s Expo as part of airshow

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Arizona
    USAF
    MCAS Yuma
    MCCSYuma
    Children's Expo 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT