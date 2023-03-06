Ft. Huachuca Commander, Col. John Ives, thanks Rich Griffith for guest speaking March 10. Approximately 250 Soldiers, civilians and community members attended the Fort Huachuca prayer breakfast March 10 at the Thunder Mountain Activity Center. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold)
This work, Fort Huachuca hosts community prayer breakfast [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
