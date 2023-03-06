Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Huachuca hosts community prayer breakfast [Image 7 of 8]

    Fort Huachuca hosts community prayer breakfast

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold 

    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command

    The audience takes a moment of silence as prayers are being recited during the Ft. Huachuca prayer breakfast March 10. During the Ft. Huachuca prayer breakfast March 10, chaplains from across the installation participated in reciting prayers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 19:33
    Photo ID: 7676385
    VIRIN: 230310-A-HT688-256
    Resolution: 4104x2736
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US 
    This work, Fort Huachuca hosts community prayer breakfast [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    prayer breakfast
    Fort Huachuca
    NETCOM
    U.S. Army Chaplain Corps
    USAICoE
    spiritual readiness

