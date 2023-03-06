Pastor and former National Football League player Rich Griffith speaks to the audience during the Fort Huachuca prayer breakfast on March 10. Griffith reflected on his life and career and helped those in attendance embrace their spirituality. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold)
Fort Huachuca hosts community prayer breakfast
