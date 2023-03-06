Chaplain (Capt.) Karen Moore, U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence (USAICoE), recites the Prayer for Families. During the Ft. Huachuca prayer breakfast March 10, chaplains from across the installation participated in reciting prayers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2023 Date Posted: 03.10.2023 19:34 Photo ID: 7676378 VIRIN: 230310-A-HT688-898 Resolution: 4104x2736 Size: 1.37 MB Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Huachuca hosts community prayer breakfast [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.