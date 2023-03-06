Soldiers, leaders and community members receive breakfast at the Thunder Mountain Activity Center March 10. During the Ft. Huachuca prayer breakfast, guest speaker Rich Griffith spoke with the audience about spiritual readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2023 Date Posted: 03.10.2023 19:34 Photo ID: 7676377 VIRIN: 230310-A-HT688-810 Resolution: 2482x2736 Size: 1.36 MB Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Huachuca hosts community prayer breakfast [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.