Crane Elementary visits Yuma Children’s Expo as part of airshow

Students with the Exceptional Student Services from the Crane Elementary School District are welcomed by U.S. Marines during the Children’s Expo at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, March 10, 2023. The event featured performances and educational displays of military aircraft and ground equipment allowing children with special needs to enjoy the Yuma Airshow 2023 in a controlled environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jade K. Venegas)

