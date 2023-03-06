Crane Elementary visits Yuma Children’s Expo as part of airshow

Jim Beasley, P-51 Mustang pilot, Air Force Heritage Flight Demonstration Team, waves to the crowd during the Children’s Expo at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, March 10, 2023. The event featured performances and educational displays of military aircraft and ground equipment allowing children with special needs to enjoy the Yuma Airshow 2023 in a controlled environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jade K. Venegas)

