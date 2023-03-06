Crane Elementary visits Yuma Children’s Expo as part of airshow

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Shane Linder, combat graphics specialist, Communication Strategy and Operations, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, welcomes a student with Exceptional Student Services from the Crane Elementary School District during the Children’s Expo at the installation, March 10, 2023. The event featured performances and educational displays of military aircraft and ground equipment allowing children with special needs to enjoy the Yuma Airshow 2023 in a controlled environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jade K. Venegas)

