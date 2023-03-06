Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition East - 2023

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Everett Radcliffe, a combat graphic specialist with Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, fires a rifle during the 2023 Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition East on Stone Bay, MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 10, 2023. All Marines east of the Mississippi were invited to attend this annual competition to increase their combat effectiveness and lethality using MCB Camp Lejeune's premier ranges. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jennifer E. Douds)

