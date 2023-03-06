Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition East - 2023 [Image 12 of 16]

    Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition East - 2023

    JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Jennifer E. Reyes 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S Marines participate in the 2023 Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition East on Stone Bay, Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 10, 2023. All Marines east of the Mississippi were invited to attend this annual competition to increase their combat effectiveness and lethality using MCB Camp Lejeune's premier ranges. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jennifer E. Douds)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 17:46
    Photo ID: 7676233
    VIRIN: 230310-M-PK533-2270
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 56.05 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition East - 2023 [Image 16 of 16], by Cpl Jennifer E. Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Competition
    MCB Camp Lejeune
    Stone Bay
    Make Ready
    MCI East

