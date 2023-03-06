U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Alex Barker, an operations chief with Martial Arts and Fitness Center of Excellence, fires a pistol during the 2023 Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition East on Stone Bay, Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 10, 2023. All Marines east of the Mississippi were invited to attend this annual competition to increase their combat effectiveness and lethality using MCB Camp Lejeune's premier ranges. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jennifer E. Douds)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2023 Date Posted: 03.10.2023 17:46 Photo ID: 7676228 VIRIN: 230310-M-PK533-2268 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 33.94 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition East - 2023 [Image 16 of 16], by Cpl Jennifer E. Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.