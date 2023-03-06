Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Echo Company Pick Up: Sit up straight, and look at me! [Image 7 of 9]

    Echo Company Pick Up: Sit up straight, and look at me!

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, are introduced to their drill instructors aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Mar. 10, 2023. Black Friday is when recruits initially meet the drill instructors who will be responsible for teaching, training, and leading them for the thirteen weeks of recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 16:19
    Photo ID: 7676104
    VIRIN: 230310-M-LU593-1203
    Resolution: 3806x2687
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    TAGS

    2nd Battalion
    MCRD Parris Island
    Drill Instructors
    Echo Company
    Recruits
    Marine Corps

