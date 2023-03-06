Echo Company Pick Up: Sit up straight, and look at me!

Recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, are introduced to their drill instructors aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Mar. 10, 2023. Black Friday is when recruits initially meet the drill instructors who will be responsible for teaching, training, and leading them for the thirteen weeks of recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa)

