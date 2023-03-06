High School Students from the United States Senate Youth Program Participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Bob Quackenbush (right), deputy chief of staff, Arlington National Cemetery, and U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Donnie Davis (left), senior enlisted advisor, Office of Army Cemeteries and Army National Military Cemeteries, speak to students from the United States Senate Youth Program outside of the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., March 10, 2023. The program brings 104 of the most outstanding high school students -- two from every state, the District of Columbia, and the Department of Defense Education Activity -- to Washington, D.C. for an intensive week-long study of the federal government and the people who lead it. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

