High School Students from the United States Senate Youth Program Participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Students from the United States Senate Youth Program visit Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., March 10, 2023. The program brings 104 of the most outstanding high school students -- two from every state, the District of Columbia, and the Department of Defense Education Activity -- to Washington, D.C. for an intensive week-long study of the federal government and the people who lead it. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

Date Taken: 03.10.2023
Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US