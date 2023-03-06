Students from the United States Senate Youth Program visit Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., March 10, 2023. The program brings 104 of the most outstanding high school students -- two from every state, the District of Columbia, and the Department of Defense Education Activity -- to Washington, D.C. for an intensive week-long study of the federal government and the people who lead it. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2023 14:03
|Photo ID:
|7675599
|VIRIN:
|230310-A-IW468-937
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|10.89 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, High School Students from the United States Senate Youth Program Participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 20 of 20], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
