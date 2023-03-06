Students from the United States Senate Youth Program view the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., March 10, 2023. The program brings 104 of the most outstanding high school students -- two from every state, the District of Columbia, and the Department of Defense Education Activity -- to Washington, D.C. for an intensive week-long study of the federal government and the people who lead it. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2023 Date Posted: 03.10.2023 14:03 Photo ID: 7675596 VIRIN: 230310-A-IW468-891 Resolution: 5200x3467 Size: 7.47 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, High School Students from the United States Senate Youth Program Participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 20 of 20], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.