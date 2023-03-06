Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    High School Students from the United States Senate Youth Program Participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 7 of 20]

    High School Students from the United States Senate Youth Program Participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Bob Quackenbush (second to right), deputy chief of staff, Arlington National Cemetery, and U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Donnie Davis (right), senior enlisted advisor, Office of Army Cemeteries and Army National Military Cemeteries, speak to students from the United States Senate Youth Program outside of the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., March 10, 2023. The program brings 104 of the most outstanding high school students -- two from every state, the District of Columbia, and the Department of Defense Education Activity -- to Washington, D.C. for an intensive week-long study of the federal government and the people who lead it. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 14:03
    Photo ID: 7675589
    VIRIN: 230310-A-IW468-804
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 11.53 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, High School Students from the United States Senate Youth Program Participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 20 of 20], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    High School Students from the United States Senate Youth Program Participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    High School Students from the United States Senate Youth Program Participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    High School Students from the United States Senate Youth Program Participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    High School Students from the United States Senate Youth Program Participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    High School Students from the United States Senate Youth Program Participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    High School Students from the United States Senate Youth Program Participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    High School Students from the United States Senate Youth Program Participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    High School Students from the United States Senate Youth Program Participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    High School Students from the United States Senate Youth Program Participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    High School Students from the United States Senate Youth Program Participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    High School Students from the United States Senate Youth Program Participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    High School Students from the United States Senate Youth Program Participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    High School Students from the United States Senate Youth Program Participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    High School Students from the United States Senate Youth Program Participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    High School Students from the United States Senate Youth Program Participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    High School Students from the United States Senate Youth Program Participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    High School Students from the United States Senate Youth Program Participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    High School Students from the United States Senate Youth Program Participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    High School Students from the United States Senate Youth Program Participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    High School Students from the United States Senate Youth Program Participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    arlington national cemetery
    us army
    USA
    anc

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT