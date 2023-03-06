Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Briscoe Elementary School Field Day [Image 3 of 5]

    Briscoe Elementary School Field Day

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2020

    Photo by Jose Rodriguez 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    Soldiers from the 187th Medical Battalion joined students at Briscoe Elementary School for Field Day. The students played games and enjoyed physical fitness activities with the Soldiers. Students, Teachers, and Soldiers alike had a great time!

    The Adopt-a-School program was started by Army North in 2012 and is one of the many activities between the military and local communities providing Soldiers the opportunity to give back to the residents of San Antonio. In 2015 the 187th signed an Adopt-a-School charter with Briscoe and has actively supported the school since hosting school supply drives, holiday gift donations, mentoring, and other school activities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 13:01
    Photo ID: 7675418
    VIRIN: 230310-A-WK488-005
    Resolution: 5710x3799
    Size: 5.39 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Briscoe Elementary School Field Day [Image 5 of 5], by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Briscoe Elementary School Field Day
    Briscoe Elementary School Field Day
    Briscoe Elementary School Field Day
    Briscoe Elementary School Field Day
    Briscoe Elementary School Field Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    Army Medicine
    JBSA
    MEDCoE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT