NORFOLK, Va. (February 7, 2023) Rear Adm. John F. Meier, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, speaks at the Prospective Commissioning Officer/ Executive Officer/ Command Master Chief Training course (PCO/XO/CMC), Jan. 15. The PCO/XO/CMC Training is used to train prospective leaders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bonnie Lindsay)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2023 12:59
|Photo ID:
|7675408
|VIRIN:
|230207-N-RQ186-1010
|Resolution:
|5669x3779
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PCO/XO Training [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Bonnie Lindsay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
