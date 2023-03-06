USS Normandy Pulls Into Naval Station Mayport

230308-N-LK647-1101 NAVAL STATION MAYPORT (March 8, 2023) A tugboat delivers a harbor pilot to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) to help the ship navigate into Naval Station Mayport, March 8, 2023. Ford Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of the Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

