PANAMA CITY, FL (March 8, 2023) Naval Support Activity Panama City Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Michael Mosi visited Morale, Welfare & Recreation NSA Panama City 2023 Military Travel Fair. This event provided our military and base personnel information on a variety of attractions, destinations, resorts, hotels and more. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specilists 2nd Class Kyle Merritt
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2023 12:37
|Photo ID:
|7675258
|VIRIN:
|230308-N-OT328-0077
|Resolution:
|5224x3731
|Size:
|4.97 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MWR EVENT [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Kyle Merritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT