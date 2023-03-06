Military commanders across Arizona as well as members from state agencies meet at the Arizona Commanders Summit at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 8, 2023. The summit is held semi-annually at a different military installation in the state to discuss topics impacting military bases in Arizona. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Finn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2022 Date Posted: 03.10.2023 Photo ID: 7674908 Resolution: 3000x2143 Location: TUCSON, AZ, US