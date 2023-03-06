Military commanders across Arizona as well as members from state agencies meet at the Arizona Commanders Summit at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 8, 2023. The summit is held semi-annually at a different military installation in the state to discuss topics impacting military bases in Arizona. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Finn)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2023 11:11
|Photo ID:
|7674908
|VIRIN:
|220308-F-QO903-1081
|Resolution:
|3000x2143
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arizona Commanders Summit [Image 5 of 5], by Amn William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
