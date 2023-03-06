U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff, Commander of the 56th Fighter Wing, speaks at the Arizona Commanders Summit at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 8, 2023. Military commanders from across Arizona met to give an overview of their respective installations and to discuss topics impacting military bases across the state. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Finn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2022 Date Posted: 03.10.2023 11:11 Photo ID: 7674906 VIRIN: 220308-F-QO903-1067 Resolution: 3000x2143 Size: 1.11 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arizona Commanders Summit [Image 5 of 5], by Amn William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.