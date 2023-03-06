Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arizona Commanders Summit [Image 1 of 5]

    Arizona Commanders Summit

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2022

    Photo by Airman William Finn 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff, Commander of the 56th Fighter Wing, speaks at the Arizona Commanders Summit at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 8, 2023. Military commanders from across Arizona met to give an overview of their respective installations and to discuss topics impacting military bases across the state. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Finn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 11:11
    Photo ID: 7674905
    VIRIN: 220308-F-QO903-1066
    Resolution: 3000x2143
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona Commanders Summit [Image 5 of 5], by Amn William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    leaders
    Summit
    Commanders
    Arizona
    Davis-Monthan AFB

