    Women’s History Month Spotlight: CDR Robyn Treadwell, MC, USN

    FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Photo by André Sobocinski 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    CDR Robyn Treadwell is one of about 140 psychiatrists serving in the U.S. Navy today and is part of the “full-continuum of mental health care” which includes other medical providers such as psychologists, social workers, nurse practitioners, behavioral health technicians, primary care providers and Independent Duty Corpsmen (IDCs). Photo courtesy of CDR Treadwell.

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 08:57
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VA, US 
    This work, Women’s History Month Spotlight: CDR Robyn Treadwell, MC, USN, by André Sobocinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Psychiatry
    Navy Medicine
    Navy History
    Women's History Month
    Medical Corps
    navymedicine

