CDR Robyn Treadwell is one of about 140 psychiatrists serving in the U.S. Navy today and is part of the “full-continuum of mental health care” which includes other medical providers such as psychologists, social workers, nurse practitioners, behavioral health technicians, primary care providers and Independent Duty Corpsmen (IDCs). Photo courtesy of CDR Treadwell.
This work, Women’s History Month Spotlight: CDR Robyn Treadwell, MC, USN, by André Sobocinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Women’s History Month Spotlight: CDR Robyn Treadwell, MC, USN
