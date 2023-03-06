USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79), an Arleigh-Burke Class guided-missile destroyer, steams in the Atlantic Ocean, March 7, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.1678
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2023 07:23
|Photo ID:
|7674503
|VIRIN:
|230307-N-CO784-1051
|Resolution:
|3999x2856
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
