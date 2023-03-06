Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Refueling-at-Sea [Image 1 of 6]

    Refueling-at-Sea

    Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Julio Agouto, from Cages, Puerto Rico, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) deck department, conducts a refueling-at-sea, March 7, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

    Date Taken: 06.14.1678
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 07:23
    This work, Refueling-at-Sea [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

