CLDJ Honors Major Trisha Arno for Women's History Month

DJIBOUTI, Djibouti - This Women's History Month, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, will honor and celebrate courageously determined women deployed to CLDJ who’ve paved the way for the next generation of female leaders like U.S. Air Force Major Trisha Arno, 10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight OL-H critical care emergency medicine physician. Arno is a seasoned critical care doctor, who believes that women physicians excel at communication and compassion which is critical to patient care. She has been deployed to CLDJ since Oct. 2022. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.- Africa relations.

