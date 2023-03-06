Team Rota: Military Working Dog Tara

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (March 1, 2023) Tara, a military working dog (MWD) assigned to the Security Department, poses for a photo near Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota port, March 1, 2023. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S, NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Fry)

