Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Rota: Military Working Dog Tara

    Team Rota: Military Working Dog Tara

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN

    03.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hannah Fry 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (March 1, 2023) Tara, a military working dog (MWD) assigned to the Security Department, poses for a photo near Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota port, March 1, 2023. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S, NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Fry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 04:24
    Photo ID: 7674391
    VIRIN: 230301-N-ZS816-1207
    Resolution: 4180x2787
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Rota: Military Working Dog Tara, by PO2 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Team Rota: Military Working Dog Tara

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dog Handler
    MWD
    Naval Station Rota
    Training
    Master-at-Arms

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT