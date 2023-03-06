Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cutlass Express 2023 participants conduct MOC training [Image 8 of 10]

    Cutlass Express 2023 participants conduct MOC training

    KENYA

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cameron Edy 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    230310-N-DK722-1007 MOMBASA, Kenya (March 10, 2023) A Djiboutian Navy sailor discusses Maritime Operations Center (MOC) techniques with U.S. Coast Guard Operations Specialist 1st Class Jon Zack, not pictured, an exercise Cutlass Express 2023 (CE23) MOC instructor in Mombasa, Kenya, March 10, 2023. Cutlass Express 2023, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVAF) and sponsored by U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) is designed to assess and improve combined maritime law enforcement techniques, promote safety and security in the Western Indian Ocean, and increase interoperability between participating nations. U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cameron C. Edy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 02:43
    Photo ID: 7674321
    VIRIN: 230310-N-DK722-1007
    Resolution: 4281x4281
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: KE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cutlass Express 2023 participants conduct MOC training [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Cameron Edy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cutlass Express 2023 participants conduct MOC training
    Cutlass Express 2023 participants conduct MOC training
    Cutlass Express 2023 participants conduct MOC training
    Cutlass Express 2023 participants conduct MOC training
    Cutlass Express 2023 participants conduct MOC training
    Cutlass Express 2023 participants conduct MOC training
    Cutlass Express 2023 participants conduct MOC training
    Cutlass Express 2023 participants conduct MOC training
    Cutlass Express 2023 participants conduct MOC training
    Cutlass Express 2023 participants conduct MOC training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    Djibouti
    Mauritius
    Kenya
    MOC
    CE23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT