Cutlass Express 2023 participants conduct MOC training

230310-N-DK722-1007 MOMBASA, Kenya (March 10, 2023) A Djiboutian Navy sailor discusses Maritime Operations Center (MOC) techniques with U.S. Coast Guard Operations Specialist 1st Class Jon Zack, not pictured, an exercise Cutlass Express 2023 (CE23) MOC instructor in Mombasa, Kenya, March 10, 2023. Cutlass Express 2023, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVAF) and sponsored by U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) is designed to assess and improve combined maritime law enforcement techniques, promote safety and security in the Western Indian Ocean, and increase interoperability between participating nations. U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cameron C. Edy)

