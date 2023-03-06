Soldiers with the 718th Ordnance Company, 23rd CBRN Battalion, conduct vehicle and building clearing as part of the EOD Team of the Year Competition at Camp Hovey, South Korea, Jan. 10, 2022. The competition is to test the soldiers in real-world scenarios that an EOD might face in combat. (U.S. Army photos by Pvt. Mya Zavala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2023 Date Posted: 03.10.2023 00:43 Photo ID: 7674241 VIRIN: 230110-A-MH955-1054 Resolution: 4041x6062 Size: 1.05 MB Location: CAMP HOVEY, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EOD Team of the Year Competition Day 2 [Image 4 of 4], by PV2 Mya Zavala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.