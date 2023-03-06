Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOD Team of the Year Competition Day 2 [Image 3 of 4]

    EOD Team of the Year Competition Day 2

    CAMP HOVEY, SOUTH KOREA

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Pvt. Mya Zavala 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Soldiers with the 718th Ordnance Company, 23rd CBRN Battalion, conduct vehicle and building clearing as part of the EOD Team of the Year Competition at Camp Hovey, South Korea, Jan. 10, 2022. The competition is to test the soldiers in real-world scenarios that an EOD might face in combat. (U.S. Army photos by Pvt. Mya Zavala)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 00:43
    Photo ID: 7674240
    VIRIN: 230110-A-MH955-1044
    Resolution: 6284x4189
    Size: 977.45 KB
    Location: CAMP HOVEY, KR
    This work, EOD Team of the Year Competition Day 2 [Image 4 of 4], by PV2 Mya Zavala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2nd Infantry Division
    718th Ordnance Company
    23rd CBRN Battalion
    Target_news_asiapacific
    INCOM-Pacific
    INCOM-P

