Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cobra Gold 23 | U.S. Marines conduct marksmanship training with Royal Thai Marines [Image 5 of 6]

    Cobra Gold 23 | U.S. Marines conduct marksmanship training with Royal Thai Marines

    NONG KRACHONG RANGE, THAILAND

    03.07.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    A Royal Thai Marine fires at a target during marksmanship training with U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 7th Marines on Nong Krachong Range, Sattahip district, Kingdom of Thailand, March 7, 2023. Cobra Gold is a visible symbol of the U.S.-Thai defense alliance, demonstrating steadfast commitment toward enhancing critical capabilities and readiness required to address Indo-Pacific security challenges across all domains. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023 21:44
    Photo ID: 7674114
    VIRIN: 230307-M-FD063-1006
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: NONG KRACHONG RANGE, TH
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 23 | U.S. Marines conduct marksmanship training with Royal Thai Marines [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Federico Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cobra Gold 23 | U.S. Marines conduct marksmanship training with Royal Thai Marines
    Cobra Gold 23 | U.S. Marines conduct marksmanship training with Royal Thai Marines
    Cobra Gold 23 | U.S. Marines conduct marksmanship training with Royal Thai Marines
    Cobra Gold 23 | U.S. Marines conduct marksmanship training with Royal Thai Marines
    Cobra Gold 23 | U.S. Marines conduct marksmanship training with Royal Thai Marines
    Cobra Gold 23 | U.S. Marines conduct marksmanship training with Royal Thai Marines

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CObra Gold
    CG23
    Cobra Gold 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT