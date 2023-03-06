Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cobra Gold 23 | U.S. Marines conduct marksmanship training with Royal Thai Marines [Image 4 of 6]

    Cobra Gold 23 | U.S. Marines conduct marksmanship training with Royal Thai Marines

    NONG KRACHONG RANGE, THAILAND

    03.07.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 7th Marines, conduct marksmanship training with Royal Thai Marines on Nong Krachong Range, Sattahip district, Kingdom of Thailand, March 7, 2023. Cobra Gold is a visible symbol of the U.S.-Thai defense alliance, demonstrating steadfast commitment toward enhancing critical capabilities and readiness required to address Indo-Pacific security challenges across all domains. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023 21:45
    Photo ID: 7674113
    VIRIN: 230307-M-FD063-1003
    Resolution: 5683x3789
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: NONG KRACHONG RANGE, TH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 23 | U.S. Marines conduct marksmanship training with Royal Thai Marines [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Federico Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CObra Gold
    CG23
    Cobra Gold 23

