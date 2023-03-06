Cobra Gold 23 | U.S. Marines conduct marksmanship training with Royal Thai Marines

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 7th Marines, 1st Marine Division, identify shot groupings with Royal Thai Marines during marksmanship training on Nong Krachong Range, Sattahip district, Kingdom of Thailand, March 7, 2023. Cobra Gold is a visible symbol of the U.S.-Thai defense alliance, demonstrating steadfast commitment toward enhancing critical capabilities and readiness required to address Indo-Pacific security challenges across all domains. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez)

