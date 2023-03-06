U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 7th Marines, conduct marksmanship training with Royal Thai Marines on Nong Krachong Range, Sattahip district, Kingdom of Thailand, March 7, 2023. Cobra Gold is a visible symbol of the U.S.-Thai defense alliance, demonstrating steadfast commitment toward enhancing critical capabilities and readiness required to address Indo-Pacific security challenges across all domains. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2023 21:46
|Photo ID:
|7674110
|VIRIN:
|230307-M-FD063-1001
|Resolution:
|5856x3904
|Size:
|3.09 MB
|Location:
|NONG KRACHONG RANGE, TH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cobra Gold 23 | U.S. Marines conduct marksmanship training with Royal Thai Marines [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Federico Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT