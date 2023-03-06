CFAO Members Visit Iwo Jima

IWO JIMA, Japan (March 8, 2023) Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa, pay homage to lost Marines and Sailors at Mt. Suribachi, Iwo Jima March 8. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy's naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jessica Ann Hattell)

