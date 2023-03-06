Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAO Members Visit Iwo Jima [Image 3 of 3]

    CFAO Members Visit Iwo Jima

    KADENA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jessica Hattell 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    IWO JIMA, Japan (March 8, 2023) Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa, pay homage to lost Marines and Sailors at Mt. Suribachi, Iwo Jima March 8. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy's naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jessica Ann Hattell)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023 19:32
    Location: KADENA, OKINAWA, JP 
