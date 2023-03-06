IWO JIMA, Japan (March 8, 2023) Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa, hike Mt. Suribachi, Iwo Jima March 8. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy's naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jessica Ann Hattell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2023 Date Posted: 03.09.2023 19:32 Photo ID: 7673960 VIRIN: 230308-N-PQ586-1274 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 10.59 MB Location: KADENA, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAO Members Visit Iwo Jima [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jessica Hattell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.