Eulanda Scott-Shingleton (Left), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District’s Small Business Office chief, poses for a selfie with Desiree Johnson, owner of DesREIA Enterprises, LLC, during the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District’s Small Business Industry Day March 6, 2023, at Tennessee State University in Nashville, Tennessee. Women Owned Small Business was the theme of the event. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2023 Date Posted: 03.09.2023 17:18 Photo ID: 7673672 VIRIN: 230306-A-EO110-1012 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 17.69 MB Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Small Business Industry Day highlights women owned small business [Image 6 of 6], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.