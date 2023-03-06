Heather Turner (Right), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Contracting chief, provides information on contracting solicitations to Lisa Dolphin, principal of Bergmann Architects, Engineers, Planners, during the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District’s Small Business Industry Day March 6, 2023, at Tennessee State University in Nashville, Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2023 Date Posted: 03.09.2023 17:18 Photo ID: 7673670 VIRIN: 230306-A-EO110-1010 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 17.15 MB Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Small Business Industry Day highlights women owned small business [Image 6 of 6], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.