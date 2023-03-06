Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Small Business Industry Day highlights women owned small business [Image 2 of 6]

    Small Business Industry Day highlights women owned small business

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2023

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    LaTanya Channel, Nashville and Davidson County director of Economic and Small Business Development, addresses participants during the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District’s Small Business Industry Day March 6, 2023, at Tennessee State University in Nashville, Tennessee. She expressed her desire to create a pipeline of understanding of how small businesses in the county can make the federal government a customer. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

    This work, Small Business Industry Day highlights women owned small business [Image 6 of 6], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Small Business Industry Day highlights women-owned small business

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Tennessee State University
    Small Business Industry Day
    LaTanya Channel
    Economic and Small Business Development Director

