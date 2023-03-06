Small Business Industry Day highlights women-owned small business

LaTanya Channel, Nashville and Davidson County director of Economic and Small Business Development, addresses participants during the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District’s Small Business Industry Day March 6, 2023, at Tennessee State University in Nashville, Tennessee. She expressed her desire to create a pipeline of understanding of how small businesses in the county can make the federal government a customer. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

