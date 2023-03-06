New U.S. Marines with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, ring the liberty bell during a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD), San Diego, March 9, 2023. The three-mile motivational run was conducted throughout the depot where recruit training took place and is the final physical training event before graduation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob B. Hutchinson)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2023 16:58
|Photo ID:
|7673572
|VIRIN:
|230309-M-GO078-1363
|Resolution:
|6508x4341
|Size:
|15.34 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Mike Company Motivational Run [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Jacob Hutchinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
