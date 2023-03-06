Mike Company Motivational Run

New U.S. Marines with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, ring the liberty bell during a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD), San Diego, March 9, 2023. The three-mile motivational run was conducted throughout the depot where recruit training took place and is the final physical training event before graduation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob B. Hutchinson)

