    Mike Company Motivational Run [Image 6 of 8]

    Mike Company Motivational Run

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Hutchinson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    New U.S. Marines with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate during a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD), San Diego, March 9, 2023. The motivational run was the last physical training event Marines conducted while at MCRD. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob B. Hutchinson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023 16:58
    Photo ID: 7673571
    VIRIN: 230309-M-GO078-1281
    Resolution: 7247x4834
    Size: 17.04 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mike Company Motivational Run [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Jacob Hutchinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    San Diego
    MCRD
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Recruit Training
    Recrut

