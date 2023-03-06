Mike Company Motivational Run

New U.S. Marines with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, execute dynamic warm-ups before a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD), San Diego, March 9, 2023. The motivational run was the last physical training event Marines conducted while at MCRD. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob B. Hutchinson)

