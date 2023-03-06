New U.S. Marines with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, execute dynamic warm-ups before a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD), San Diego, March 9, 2023. The motivational run was the last physical training event Marines conducted while at MCRD. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob B. Hutchinson)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2023 16:58
|Photo ID:
|7673563
|VIRIN:
|230309-M-GO078-1016
|Resolution:
|6295x4199
|Size:
|12.58 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Mike Company Motivational Run [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Jacob Hutchinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT