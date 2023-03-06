Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Operations [Image 3 of 3]

    Flight Operations

    VA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    An F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the "Gray Wolves" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, launches from the flight deck of the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), March 8, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Grace Lyles)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023 16:27
    Photo ID: 7673533
    VIRIN: 230308-N-WE282-1030
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: VA, US
    Flight Ops
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations

    TAGS

    CVN 78
    US Navy
    USS Gerald R. Ford
    Warship 78

