An F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the "Gray Wolves" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, launches from the flight deck of the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), March 8, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Grace Lyles)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2023 Date Posted: 03.09.2023 16:27 Photo ID: 7673533 VIRIN: 230308-N-WE282-1030 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.37 MB Location: VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight Operations [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.