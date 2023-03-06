Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Ops [Image 1 of 3]

    Flight Ops

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Arroyo 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Aviation Machinist's Mate 3rd Class Arianna Mazzoni (left), from Jacksonville, Florida, and Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Zach Thomason from Rome, New York, assigned to the “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, take out the radiator of a MH-60S Nighthawk in the hangar bay of the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78), March 8, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Arroyo)

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    HSC-9
    US Navy
    XQ548

