Class 23A of the SSgt Felicia R. Rivers Airman Leadership School conduct a retreat ceremony at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. The retreat ceremony serves a two-fold purpose as it signals the end of the official workday as well as honor and pay respect to the flag. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tommie Horton)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2023 16:24
|Photo ID:
|7673498
|VIRIN:
|221208-F-UI543-1491
|Location:
|WARNER ROBINS, GA, US
This work, Robins Retreat Ceremony, by Tommie Horton, identified by DVIDS
