    Robins Retreat Ceremony

    WARNER ROBINS, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2022

    Photo by Tommie Horton 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Class 23A of the SSgt Felicia R. Rivers Airman Leadership School conduct a retreat ceremony at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. The retreat ceremony serves a two-fold purpose as it signals the end of the official workday as well as honor and pay respect to the flag. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tommie Horton)

    This work, Robins Retreat Ceremony, by Tommie Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Retreat
    Robins Air Force Base
    RAFB

