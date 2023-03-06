Robins Retreat Ceremony

Class 23A of the SSgt Felicia R. Rivers Airman Leadership School conduct a retreat ceremony at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. The retreat ceremony serves a two-fold purpose as it signals the end of the official workday as well as honor and pay respect to the flag. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tommie Horton)

