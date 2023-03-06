Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Division Street Gate Visitor’s Center [Image 1 of 3]

    Division Street Gate Visitor’s Center

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Asante Bethea, 81st Security Forces Squadron defender, hands 2d Lt. Kristina Dean, 81st Training Wing public affairs officer, a folder at the Division Street Gate Visitor’s Center on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 9, 2023. The Visitor’s Center is newly located at the Division Street gate and operates Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)

